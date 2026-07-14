Man struck and killed by truck after fleeing ICE agents in Florida

A 28-year-old man died in Florida Tuesday after he was struck by a semi trailer truck. The man was fleeing from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to state officials.

The man died while attempting to cross State Road 16 near a gas station. He was one of four people who fled the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol officials confirmed they were not involved in the incident but have since opened an investigation into the death.

In a statement to Scripps News, the state highway patrol said "an encounter between HSI and ICE agents occurred in the parking lot of a local gas station/convenience store."

"During the encounter, the four occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. One of the occupants ran across State Road 16 and into the path of the tractor trailer. The pedestrian was struck by the tractor trailer in the right lane and sustained fatal injuries on scene."

Details about the victim, including their name, nationality and immigration status, were not immediately available. ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have not yet commented on the incident.

RELATED NEWS | ICE pauses most traffic stops after deadly incidents in Maine, Texas

The death comes as ICE is under increasing scrutiny for multiple fatal encounters.

Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old Colombian man living in Maine, was fatally shot by ICE agents Monday during a traffic stop. Maine Sen. Angus King said Guerrero was not the target of an immigration operation.

Days earlier, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was fatally wounded during a traffic stop involving ICE in Houston. Like the shooting in Maine, Salgado Araujo was not the person ICE was trying to find.

The Trump administration ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to pause most traffic stops on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.