Immigration, civil rights groups call for no school, no work, no shopping Friday

Organizers of last year’s No Kings protests are calling for a day of boycotts followed by a day of demonstrations after the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

The 50501 Project is urging U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to scale back its operations amid a surge in immigration enforcement activities in Minneapolis and elsewhere. The group is asking supporters not to conduct business Friday, calling it a day of “no school, no work and no shopping.”

Several hundred immigration and civil rights advocacy groups are promoting the events.

The economic boycott will be followed by a day of protests on Saturday.

“The entire country is shocked and outraged at the brutal killings of Alex Pretti, Renee Good, Silverio Villegas González and Keith Porter Jr. by federal agents. While Trump and other right-wing politicians are slandering them as ‘terrorists,’ the video evidence makes it clear beyond all doubt: They were gunned down in broad daylight simply for exercising their First Amendment right to protest mass deportation,” the 50501 Movement said in a statement. “Every day, ICE, Border Patrol and other enforcers of Trump’s racist agenda are going into our communities to kidnap our neighbors and sow fear.”

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he disagreed with administration officials who claimed Pretti was committing “domestic terrorism.”

