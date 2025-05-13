Grand jury indicts Milwaukee judge arrested in immigration case, allowing charges against her to proceed

A federal grand jury indicted Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan on charges including concealing an individual to prevent arrest and obstruction, allowing a case that began against her in April to continue.

The indictment is related to the charges federal prosecutors brought in a complaint against Dugan after she allegedly helped a man evade immigration officials in the courtroom. The indictment verifies the initial complaint and allows federal prosecutors to pursue the charges.

The FBI arrested Dugan on April 25. She was released from custody later in the day after appearing in U.S. District Court.

If convicted, Dugan faces as much as six years in prison. Her attorneys responded to the indictment Tuesday, saying the judge maintains her innocence.

According to court documents, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a native of Mexico, had a court appearance on April 18 for charges of battery/domestic abuse before Judge Dugan.

Six agents from ICE, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI learned of his court appearance and obtained a warrant for his arrest as part of Enforcement and Removal Operations.

According to the complaint against Dugan, she directed Flores-Ruiz and his attorney to leave through a door that is reserved for jury members, court staff, deputies and defendants who are in custody.