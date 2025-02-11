Four FEMA employees fired over 'egregious payments' for NYC migrant housing

Four employees with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency have been fired after they allegedly circumvented agency leadership and made "egregious payments" for migrant housing in New York City.

"Effective immediately, FEMA is terminating the employment of four individuals for circumventing leadership to unilaterally make egregious payments for luxury NYC hotels for migrants," a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement to Scripps News.

"Firings include FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist," the spokesperson added. "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS will not sit idly and allow deep state activists to undermine the will and safety of the American people."

The firings come after billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — who heads the new Department of Government Efficiency — posted to his X platform on Monday that DOGE discovered FEMA had sent $59 million to "luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants" last week alone.

"Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President's executive order," Musk wrote. "That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals!"

Cameron Hamilton, acting administrator of FEMA, has since responded to Musk's comments, saying those payments were suspended as of Sunday.