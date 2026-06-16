Family demands answers months after Afghan ally death in ICE custody

More than 90 days after an Afghan war-time ally died in ICE custody, his family says they still have no answers about what happened.

Mohammad Nazeer Paktiawal, a 41-year-old father of 6 who fought alongside U.S. Army Special Forces for over a decade, was taken into ICE custody in Texas in March. Less than 24 hours later, he died at a hospital in Dallas.

The cause of death has not been released. The Department of Homeland Security says the investigation is ongoing.

His brother, Naseer Paktiawal, said the wait for answers has gone too long.

"When someone dies, there is supposed to be explanation. There's supposed to be accountability. My brother died in government custody in the goat health in less than 24 hours, and no one has told me or, his family why that this happened to him. After three months, we still don't have any answer," Naseer Paktiawal said during a Tuesday press briefing organized by AfghanEvac, an organization advocating for war-time allies.

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Advocates called the lack of answers a betrayal to those allies who fought alongside American soldiers and were promised safety in the U.S.

"He came here seeking the best. What he found was the worst in our nation, and the best way to show that we continue to uphold American values is to demand the facts," Senator Richard Blumenthal said.

Shawn VanDiver, founder of Afghan Allies, said the family's request is straightforward.

"We're asking for something basic. We're asking for facts. We're asking for transparency. We're asking for the same answers any American family would expect if their loved one died in custody," VanDiver said.

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Deaths in ICE custody have surged since President Trump returned to office last year. Meanwhile, oversight inspections of detention centers have dropped, and death reports have grown shorter with less information.

ICE says providing medical care is one of its "highest priorities." Paktiawal's family says that care never came for him.