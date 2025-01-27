Colombia agrees to accept migrant flights after Trump threatens tariffs

Colombia has now agreed to accept incoming flights carrying migrants deported out of the United States after President Donald Trump threatened the South American nation with tariffs and visa restrictions.

U.S. press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Sunday that "the government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump's terms."

"Based on this agreement, the fully drafted IEEPA tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement," Leavitt said in a statement. "The visa sanctions issued by the State Department, and enhanced inspections from Customs and Border Protection, will remain in effect until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned."

The announcement comes after a tense standoff over the weekend between President Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who initially rejected two incoming flights carrying repatriated Colombian migrants from the U.S.

In a series of furious statements on the social media platform X — formerly Twitter — Petro accused President Trump of being a white slaver who will wipe out the human race with his greed.

In response, President Trump threatened massive tariffs on Colombian goods and other economic sanctions. He also threatened to issue a travel ban, revoke the visas of Colombian government officials, and issue visa sanctions against family members of Colombian government officials.

According to The Associated Press, Colombia accepted 475 deportation flights coming from the U.S. under the Biden administration. In 2024 alone, the country accepted 124.