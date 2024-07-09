1
48 Hours on the Border
Immigration
First responders in border cities face funding issues compounded by immigration
Scripps News Phoenix
48 Hours on the Border
A day on a ranch along the US-Mexico border
Scripps News Phoenix
48 Hours on the Border
Business leaders say immigration troubles hurt legal border trade
Scripps News Tucson
48 Hours on the Border
How and why do migrants risk their lives to come to the US?
Scripps News Phoenix
48 Hours on the Border
Some US-Mexico border businesses see shopping habits change
Scripps News Phoenix
48 Hours on the Border
Transborder students face barriers as they seek higher education
Scripps News Phoenix
48 Hours on the Border
Arizona first responders face funding issues compounded by migrants
Scripps News Phoenix
48 Hours on the Border
What happens when migrants arrive at the border wall?
Scripps News San Diego
48 Hours on the Border
Weekly vigil in Douglas, Arizona, honors migrants who have died
Scripps News Phoenix
48 Hours on the Border
Scripps News Reports: 48 Hours on the Border
Scripps News Staff
48 Hours on the Border
Experts see politics shifting in the Rio Grande Valley
Scripps News Corpus Christi
48 Hours on the Border
48 Hours on the Border: Jim Avila's family immigration journey
Scripps News San Diego
48 Hours on the Border
48 Hours on the Border: Ride along with Border Patrol
Scripps News Corpus Christi
48 Hours on the Border
What does comprehensive immigration reform look like?
Scripps News San Diego
48 Hours on the Border
Nightfall in Nogales: The challenges migrants face at the border
Scripps News Phoenix
48 Hours on the Border
Doctor sees significant increase in trauma from border wall falls
Scripps News San Diego
48 Hours on the Border
Nonprofit provides hope for migrants crossing through desert
Scripps News San Diego
48 Hours on the Border
A migrant's journey to the US border
Scripps News Phoenix
48 Hours on the Border
Arizona cab driver shuttles migrants to next leg of their journey
Scripps News Tucson
48 Hours on the Border
What happens in the first 48 hours after migrants arrive in the US?
Axel Turcios
48 Hours on the Border
An Arizona border city is laying the foundation for a strong workforce
Scripps News Phoenix
48 Hours on the Border
Arizona nonprofit creates transition center for migrants
Scripps News Phoenix
48 Hours on the Border
This is what life is like in a border city
Scripps News Phoenix
48 Hours on the Border
What are the border policy differences between Biden and Trump?
Joe St. George
