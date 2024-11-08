How the Latino voter shift powered Donald Trump to victory

In U.S. elections, when Democratic presidential candidates get less than around 64% of the Latino vote, they typically lose, according to data reported on by Scripps News and found in an NBC exit poll.

In 2024, Donald Trump received 45% of the Latino vote, while Kamala Harris received 53%, Scripps News reported.

Hispanic voters became a deciding factor in the 2024 presidential election in an election marked by very dramatic turns over the weeks and months in the run up to Election Day. That bloc helped lead Trump to victory and a return for a second term in the White House.

Harris' slight majority in that block was well below Joe Biden's 33 point margin there just four years ago.

An October survey by the Hispanic Federation, a nonprofit organization, and Latino Victory Fund, a self-described progressive organization, found 64% of Latino voters in battleground states reported contact with campaigns and Latino civic organizations to encourage their vote — with more contact from Democrats, Scripps News previously reported.

RELATED | Explaining the difference between Hispanic, Latino, Latina, Latinx, and Latine

Frederick Velez, a senior director of community outreach with Hispanic Federation told Scripps News, "Latinos keep becoming the most important bloc right now, of swing voters. What's important to say is a majority of Latinos, a majority of minorities still voted for VP Harris' policies. At the end, what we're seeing in the data is that Latinos prioritize the economy, and they felt that President-elect Trump was talking to them about the economic issues."