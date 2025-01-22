House passes Laken Riley act, sending bill to Trump for signature

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Laken Riley act, sending it from Congress to President Trump's desk for signature.

In the House, the bill passed by a vote of 263-156. All GOP members of the House who voted were in favor of passing the bill, while 156 Democrats voted against it. 14 members of the House did not vote.

The bill passed the U.S. Senate on Monday by a vote of 64-35, where the yes votes included 12 Democratic senators.

The act is named for Laken Riley, a University of Georgia student who was killed by Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan immigrant who entered the country illegally in 2022. Ibarra was sentenced in November of 2024 to life in prison for the murder.

The act requires members of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain any illegal immigrant who is arrested, charged or convicted with burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting. In passing the bill, the Senate also added two acts to the list of offenses that force ICE to act: assault of a law enforcement officer and acts causing death or injury.

If President Trump signs the bill, it will be the first law enacted during his second term.

This is a developing story and will be updated.