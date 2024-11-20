Venezuelan man found guilty in murder of Georgia college student Laken Riley

The Venezuelan man accused of murdering Georgia nursing student Laken Riley was found guilty on all charges, including murder, on Wednesday.

A judge handed down the verdict after Jose Ibarra, 26, requested a bench trial.

Riley was killed while jogging on the University of Georgia campus in February. Prosecutors said Ibarra also attempted to rape the 22-year-old, “asphyxiating her” and “seriously disfiguring her head by striking her head multiple times with a rock.”

During the trial, special prosecutor Sheila Ross told the judge Riley “fought for her life” and “her dignity” during her encounter with Ibarra.

Riley's family and friends were crying in the courtroom as the verdict was read. Ibarra did not show any emotion.

Riley's murder added to the national conversation about immigration. Ibarra reportedly entered the country illegally in 2022 and was allowed to stay while his immigration case worked its way through the court.

President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly mentioned the case while campaigning. He has promised a mass deportation of immigrants in the country illegally when he returns to office. His administration said the focus will initially be on individuals who have committed crimes.

