House ethics report involving Matt Gaetz expected to be released

The public will likely get more insight into a House Ethics Committee investigation into former Rep. Matt Gaetz.

The committee recently conducted a secret vote to release its report, according to CNN and The New York Times.

The committee had been looking into alleged sexual misconduct by Gaetz, along with accusations of illicit drug use and the alleged acceptance of improper gifts. Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.

CNN reports that the report is now expected to be made public after the House takes its final vote of the year and leaves for Washington, possibly as early as Friday.

Earlier this month, Republicans blocked the immediate release of the report. House Speaker Mike Johnson has said the report should not be released since Gaetz is no longer a member of Congress.

Gaetz, who previously represented Florida's 1st Congressional District, won reelection last month for what would have been his fifth term in Congress. However, he resigned his seat upon learning about his nomination to be attorney general. Gaetz ultimately withdrew his nomination amid intense scrutiny about the House Ethics Committee investigation.

Gaetz has since landed himself a job as a TV show host on One America News Network.

"The Matt Gaetz Show" will launch in January. He will also co-host a weekly political podcast with OAN show anchor Dan Ball.

