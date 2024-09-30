California governor signs bill that will expand insurance coverage of IVF treatments

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill over the weekend that would require large insurance companies to cover infertility treatments including in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The legislation, Senate Bill 729, will also expand healthcare benefits to LGBTQ+ individuals and couples who are trying to have children.

Newsom said the state has already started updating its "benchmark" plan to set a new standard for commercial health insurance coverage, including evaluating infertility and IVF treatments.

He said he expects the new proposals to be adopted next spring but is asking legislators to change the effective date from July 2025 and January 2026 to allow more time.

“California is a proud reproductive freedom state — and that includes increasing access to fertility services that help those who want to start a family,” Newsom said in a statement released Sunday. “As Republicans across the country continue to claw back rights and block access to IVF — all while calling themselves ‘the party of families’ — we are proud to help every Californian make their own choices about the family they want.”

Newsom said this change is particularly important since the U.S. Senate GOP has twice blocked bills that would guarantee access to IVF nationwide.