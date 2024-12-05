Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield calls off plan to cap anesthesia coverage in at least one state

A major health insurance provider is backtracking on plans to cap anesthesia coverage for patients in at least one state.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield announced last month that starting in 2025 it would stop covering anesthesia during patient surgeries in Connecticut, Missouri and New York if the procedure exceeds a certain time limit. The change was slated to take effect starting Feb. 1, 2025.

RELATED STORY | Doctors perform kidney transplant on awake patient, who is out of hospital in 1 day

However, Connecticut Comptroller Sean Scanlon said Thursday that Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is scrapping the proposal in his state following widespread backlash over the policy change.

"After hearing from the people across the state about this concerning policy, my office reached out to Anthem, and I'm pleased to share this policy will no longer be going into effect here in Connecticut," Scanlon said in a statement.

While the health insurance provider announced the policy change in November, it gained renewed attention following the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was fatally shot Wednesday in what is being described as a targeted attack outside a New York City hotel. The incident sparked widespread criticism of the U.S. health care system.

RELATED STORY | Manhunt intensifies following 'targeted' killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Anthem said people under the age of 22 and those who are receiving maternity-related care are exempt from the change in anesthesia coverage. The company also said people who disagree with claim reimbursement decisions can dispute claim denials.

"If you disagree with a claim reimbursement decision, please follow the claim dispute process as outlined in the provider manual," Anthem said in the announcement. "Documentation to support your request will be required."

While Anthem has already reversed plans to limit anesthesia coverage for patients in Connecticut, it remains unclear whether the company will do the same for patients in Missouri and New York.