Father of Parkland shooting victim believes every school should have threat assessments

Last week, an all-too-familiar scene unfolded at Florida State University as a lone gunman opened fire on campus, killing two people and injuring multiple others before police shot him.

Max Schachter relates to the victims' families all too well. His son, Alex, was killed in 2018 when a student shot others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida.

"It's heartbreaking," Schachter said, reflecting on the recent incident at FSU.

He's dedicated his time to making schools safer with his nonprofit Safe Schools for Alex, named in memory of his son.

"Florida moved mountains in regards to K through 12," Schachter explained, highlighting the changes that have been made in recent years.

However, he acknowledged there's still more work to do across the country and is working on a national database for school safety information to make it easier for parents to learn more about the environment their children are in.

"Parents have a right to know what's happening in their schools," said Schachter.