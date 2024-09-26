Biden to sign executive orders aimed at school shooting drills, machine gun devices

President Joe Biden will unveil executive actions on Thursday intended to reduce gun violence.

The actions come as President Biden seeks to cement his legacy of addressing gun violence following the passage of the Safer Community Act, the most significant gun control legislation passed in the last 30 years. The new executive actions also allow the White House to highlight Vice President Kamala Harris' role in leading the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

The new executive actions arrive during an election season on an issue that galvanizes voters.

The executive actions have two primary aims. One is to reduce the trauma and maximize the effectiveness of school shooting drills. The other is to address machine gun conversion devices.

RELATED STORY | President Biden plans to sign new executive actions aimed at reducing gun violence

"These machine gun conversion devices, which you can install on an ordinary semi-automatic firearm, turn it into a fully automatic firearm. These conversion devices are already illegal under federal law, but because they are so small and cheap and easy to produce, law enforcement all across the country have told us here at the White House they've said 'we are still finding these at crime scenes all across our cities," said Stef Feldman director of the Office of National Gun Violence. "'Please help us do more.'"

The administration is also expected to roll out other actions, including promoting safe gun storage and red flag laws, funding community violence interventions, improving the gun background check system, expanding data on gun violence and tracking and supporting survivors of gun violence.

The new actions follow Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declaring gun violence a public health crisis in June.

RELATED STORY | Gun violence in the US: How will the candidates handle a top issue for voters?

President Biden is expected to be joined by Harris at Thursday's event.