GOP congressman urges Republicans to back Mike Johnson ahead of House speaker vote

Amid some Republican Party infighting, one GOP congressman is seeking to unite his caucus behind House Speaker Mike Johnson ahead of a pivotal vote that will decide whether he retains the gavel in 2025.

Appearing Sunday on ABC's "This Week," Rep. Mike Lawler of New York said Republicans are "playing with fire" if they are considering replacing Johnson as speaker of the House, pointing to the chaotic removal of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year.

"The fact is that these folks are playing with fire," Lawler said. "And if they think they're somehow going to get a more conservative Speaker, they're kidding themselves."

"We can't get anything done unless we have a Speaker — including certifying President Trump's election on January 6th," Lawler added. "So, to waste time over a nonsensical, intramural food fight is a joke."

Johnson won a unanimous voice vote during nominations for House GOP Conference leadership in November, but now faces a formal vote in the House when the next Congress begins in January.

He will need to secure 218 votes, which means he can't afford many defections from Republicans, who are currently projected to hold a slim majority with 220 seats.