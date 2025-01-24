GOP congressman proposes constitutional change to allow potential 3rd Trump term

Republican Congressman Andy Ogles wants to amend the constitution so President Donald Trump can run for a third term in office.

Ogles, a U.S. representative from Tennessee, says he introduced a House Joint Resolution this week that would allow a president to be elected no more than three terms.

"I am proposing an amendment to the Constitution to revise the limitations imposed by the 22nd Amendment on presidential terms," Ogles said in a statement. "This amendment would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs."

The 22nd Amendment currently states, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of President more than once."

Amending the Constitution is no easy task. It requires a two-thirds majority in Congress or at a national convention to propose an amendment, and a three-fourths majority of state legislatures or state conventions to ratify it.

The last time the Constitution was amended was in 1992, with the ratification of the 27th Amendment, a process that began over 200 years earlier.