US 'pauses' intelligence sharing with Ukraine as countries work to salvage shaken relations

The U.S. has paused the flow of intelligence data to Ukraine as President Trump evaluates whether the country is "committed" to a lasting peace deal, administration officials said Wednesday.

"Trump had a real question about whether President Zelensky was committed to the peace process, and he said let’s pause," CIA Director John Ratcliffe said in an interview with Fox Business.

The intelligence pause comes after high-profile talks between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and the White House collapsed last week, during a tense meeting in which President Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused Zelenskyy of being ungrateful for U.S. assistance and uncommitted to ending the war against Russia.

President Trump this week also paused military aid to Ukraine over the issue.

But officials on Wednesday said cooperation was likely to resume once both countries had time to analyze their relationship.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz characterized the pause as a "step back" in the U.S. relationship with Ukraine. He added that he had conversed with his Ukrainian counterpart and was in the first stages of setting up new meetings for both countries to resume negotiations.

"I think on the military front and the intelligence front, the pause that allowed that to happen, I think will go away," Ratcliffe said.

President Trump said Tuesday he had received a letter from Zelenskyy indicating Ukraine wanted to return to negotiations.