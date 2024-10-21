Blinken returning to Middle East to continue efforts to end war in Gaza

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is making his 11th trip to the Middle East since the war in Gaza began, planning to visit Israel and Arab countries in the wake of Israel's killing of Hamas commander Yahya Sinwar.

Blinken is expected to also visit Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates during the weeklong trip, officials said.

President Joe Biden said last week he would send Blinken back to Israel after it killed Sinwar, the mastermind behind the Oct. 7, 2023 attack that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

RELATED STORY | Biden says Sinwar's death is an 'opportunity' for a hostage deal and an end to war in Gaza

Following news of Sinwar's death, President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the path forward, calling the day of his death "a good day for Israel, for the United States, and for the world."

Now "Blinken will discuss the importance of bringing the war in Gaza to an end, securing the release of all hostages, and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people," State Department officials said.

Blinken will reportedly push for deliveries of more food, medicine and humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza.

The visit also comes after a drone attack targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house over the weekend. There were no casualties, according to Israel's government.

In a message on X, Netanyahu claimed the strike was a Hezbollah assassination attempt and said it would not halt the country's war effort.