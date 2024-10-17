Israeli military confirms death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

The Israeli military has confirmed that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, mastermind behind the Oct. 7, 2023 attack that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza, has been killed in an Israeli military operation.

"Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar," the Israel Defense Forces wrote in a post on social media.

Israel's foreign minister said Sinwar's identity was confirmed after authorities conducted a DNA test on his body. He was among two others who were also killed in the Israeli military operation.

RELATED STORY | Biden: US troops to "remain postured" in the Middle East as tensions escalate

Sinwar's death marks a significant development in Israel's yearlong war against Iranian-backed Hamas militants in Gaza. However, it could also complicate Israeli efforts to get dozens of Israeli hostages freed from Hamas captivity.

The IDF said in a statement that "there were no signs of the presence of hostages" in the area where Sinwar was killed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.