Israeli military confirms death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

Sinwar is credited with being the mastermind behind the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel that prompted the ongoing war in Gaza.
Israel has confirmed it killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, mastermind behind the Oct. 7, 2023 attack that sparked the ongoing war in Gaza. (Scripps News)
Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, greets his supporters during a meeting with leaders of Palestinian factions at his office in Gaza City.
The Israeli military has confirmed that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, mastermind behind the Oct. 7, 2023 attack that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza, has been killed in an Israeli military operation.

"Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar," the Israel Defense Forces wrote in a post on social media.

Israel's foreign minister said Sinwar's identity was confirmed after authorities conducted a DNA test on his body. He was among two others who were also killed in the Israeli military operation.

Sinwar's death marks a significant development in Israel's yearlong war against Iranian-backed Hamas militants in Gaza. However, it could also complicate Israeli efforts to get dozens of Israeli hostages freed from Hamas captivity.

The IDF said in a statement that "there were no signs of the presence of hostages" in the area where Sinwar was killed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

