First lady Melania Trump's hat steals the show during inauguration ceremony

The boater-style, navy blue hat was created by New York-based accessory designer Eric Javits.
The navy blue hat was created by New York-based accessory designer Eric Javits. (Scripps News)
First Lady Melania Trump
President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump
There was an unlikely show-stopper during President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Monday: First lady Melania Trump’s hat.

The wide-brimmed, boater-style hat nearly obscured the first lady’s eyes entirely but it certainly didn’t miss the eyes of onlookers.

The navy blue hat was created by New York-based accessory designer Eric Javits, who also happens to be the godfather of Scripps News National Correspondent Liz Landers.

The now infamous hat matched First Lady Melania’s military-inspired navy blue, double-breasted coat designed by Adam Lippes, another New York-based designer who has dressed many White House families.

President Trump even poked at the hat himself, stating in a secondary speech after the ceremony, “The wind is blowing like crazy and with the hat that’s she wearing she almost blew away.”

Meanwhile, former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wore a head-to-toe purple ensemble designed by Ralph Lauren. The American fashion house designed First Lady Melania’s powder blue dress, matching bolero jacket and gloves that she wore to President Trump’s first inauguration in 2017.

Melania Trump
Melania Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump, leaves the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after President Trump signed his first legislation.

