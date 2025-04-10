House passes measure that would require proof of US citizenship for voting

The House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that would require proof of citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

The vote passed 220-208, with four Democratic Representatives joining all Republican members of the chamber to vote yes.

Democratic Reps. Ed Case of Hawaii, Henry Cuellar of Texas, Jared Golden of Maine and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington supported the bill.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, would require voters to present "documentary proof of United States citizenship." Eligible documents would include certain REAL-ID driver's licenses, so long as they indicate citizenship; a U.S. passport; or government or military ID that lists a U.S. birthplace.

Voters mailing in their registration would have to present this proof in person at local election offices.

Republicans say such a measure is important for reducing voter fraud. But House Democrats argued the measure could disenfranchise millions of Americans, particularly women who have changed their names at marriage and may no longer match their birth certificates.

Some state election officials have said such a system may introduce problems for states that manage voter registration online or automatically through processes like vehicle registration.

The League of Women Voters warned that the legislation could make it more difficult for marginalized voters.

"the SAVE Act will create new barriers to voter registration by requiring submission of documentary proof of citizenship materials in person every time a voter updates their registration, which particularly harms rural voters, voters of color, married women who have changed their last names, and other voters who have been historically marginalized who already face obstacles in accessing the ballot box," the group said.

Voting in a federal election while not a citizen is already prosecuted as a felony and can lead to deportation.

The bill must still pass the Senate, which is not guaranteed. The Republican majority in that chamber is not sufficient to avoid a filibuster from Democrats.