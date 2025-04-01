Elon Musk's influence looms large in Wisconsin Supreme Court election

Wisconsin voters are heading to the polls today to decide their state's next Supreme Court justice. The race has attracted the attention and money of some of the biggest political donors in American politics, including Elon Musk.

Wisconsin was a vital swing state in President Donald Trump's 2025 victory, and this nonpartisan judicial election is seen as pivotal for keeping the state red or allowing it to turn blue. Voters will choose between the Musk-backed candidate, former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel, and the Democratic-backed Susan Crawford.

Musk was in Green Bay to campaign for Schimel at an event where Musk handed two attendees a check for $1 million.

RELATED STORY | Elon Musk on why he's putting millions into Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Among the important decisions the court could face, one could have a direct impact on how U.S. House districts are drawn in Wisconsin. With Republicans holding a narrow advantage in the House, any changes could impact the balance of power nationally.

The state Supreme Court is also in the midst of hearing challenges to Wisconsin's abortion laws, which currently allow abortions up to 22 weeks into a pregnancy. Most recent polls show Crawford with a narrow lead, but within the margin of error.

Florida voters will also head to the polls today for two special congressional elections to replace former Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz.