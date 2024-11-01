More than half of U.S. voters likely to cast their ballot before Election Day

More than half of registered voters in the U.S. are likely to cast their ballot before Election Day, according to a new Gallup poll.

The poll found that 54% of registered voters say they've already voted or plan to vote before Tuesday. That's up from a survey last month, which found only 40% expected to vote before Election Day.

The poll also found that Democratic voters are more likely to cast an early ballot, with 63% saying they plan to do so, compared to 47% for Republicans.

RELATED STORY | After waiting in line with other voters, President Biden casts 2024 election ballot early in Delaware

Regardless of when people vote, the poll also revealed that more will do so in person. In 2020, 60% of people voted in person, compared to 67% who plan to vote in person this year. Fewer will vote by mail or absentee ballot — 26% vs. 35% — in 2024 compared to in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gallup said.

Democrats and Democratic leaners are twice as likely as Republicans and Republican leaners to vote by absentee ballot.

RELATED STORY | Registration, provisional ballots and poll watchers: Here's what to know about voting on Election Day