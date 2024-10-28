After waiting in line with other voters, President Biden casts 2024 election ballot early in Delaware

President Joe Biden voted early Monday in the 2024 general election when he cast his ballot at a polling place in his home state of Delaware, but not until after spending a brief period waiting in line with all the other early voters.

President Biden spent a little more than half an hour in line before voting. He used the downtime to chat with voters and also helped push an elderly lady in a wheelchair who was ahead of him in line.

After casting his ballot from behind a black drape, President Biden walked outside and fielded a handful of questions from reporters, including whether he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris — and other down-ballot Democrats — will emerge victorious in their respective races.

"I think we will," he replied.

President Biden endorsed Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee after choosing to suspend his campaign in July. Harris is now tasked with defeating former President Donald Trump as she vies to become the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to serve as president of the United States.

In the final full week before Election Day, both Harris and Trump will be making their final pleas to voters as they crisscross the country to hold campaign events in key swing states.

Harris is campaigning in Michigan on Monday before she's expected to deliver a speech on the National Mall in Washington on Tuesday, one that has been billed as her closing argument to voters.

Trump, meanwhile, is continuing to focus his efforts in battleground states. He's set to hold a campaign event in Atlanta on Monday before stopping Tuesday in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He also has events scheduled this week in Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona.