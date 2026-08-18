Young Americans redefine the American dream as costs rise and priorities shift 

Young Americans still want to own homes, raise families, and achieve financial stability — but they're charting a different course to get there.



A new report from Simon-Kucher finds Americans are making significant tradeoffs in how they work, live, and spend to achieve the life they want, with younger generations placing a high value on personal freedom and independence alongside traditional milestones.



"They do want to achieve the American dream, but they want to achieve their version of the American dream," said Shikha Jain, head of consumer North America at Simon-Kucher and author of the report.



Jain said the desire for the American dream hasn't disappeared, but the pathway to the dream has become less clear, with 35% of respondents saying there is "no clear best path."

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"There's no one defining route that you can take to achieving the American dream," Jain said.



Flexibility and remote work over traditional career paths



For many Gen Z workers, flexibility matters as much as income. Remote work is taking priority over traditional career paths, with younger workers focused on designing their own schedules and working from anywhere.



But financial pressure remains a central challenge. According to the study:





87% of Americans say they're paying more for groceries than they were three months ago

41% have cut back on non-essential spending

26% have delayed major purchases



Homeownership valued, but harder to achieve



Home prices remain one of the biggest obstacles to achieving traditional milestones. George Simon, a homeowner, said the current market is unrecognizable compared to when he bought.



"If I were trying to buy our house right now, we could never afford it," he said.



Jain said the barriers are real — and reshaping how younger Americans think about homeownership altogether. While older generations often viewed renting as a temporary step, many younger Americans now see it as a viable long-term option.



"Homeownership is so much harder today than it was many years ago and for prior generations," Jain said. "Some of the barriers that they're citing are definitely related to affordability."

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The study also found something shared across generations: Americans increasingly value experiences — like travel and concerts — more than material possessions, reflecting a shift away from status symbols and toward making memories.