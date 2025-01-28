Trump's demand for rate cut unlikely to sway Federal Reserve

The U.S. Federal Reserve is meeting this week to discuss interest rates, marking its first meeting under President Donald Trump's second term.

Despite President Trump's recent demand for an immediate rate cut, economists anticipate that the Fed will maintain current interest rates. This decision comes as the Fed evaluates the potential economic impacts of new policies, including immigration raids and proposed tariffs.

"If, for example, tariffs are imposed, if there's a big crackdown in the country on people deported, reducing the labor force, both of those people would tend to think would be a little inflationary," said Bill Emmons, an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. "So that, in fact, would probably trigger the opposite response. The Fed might look to be tighter."

The Fed previously lowered interest rates three times in 2024, bringing them from a target range of 5.25% – 5.5% in January to 4.25% – 4.5% by December. Currently, the rates remain at this level.

Aaron Cirksena, CEO of MDRN Capital, noted that interest rates affect savings accounts and mortgage rates. But he speculated on whether President Trump's continued pressure might influence the Fed's decisions.

"Do Trump's words sort of carry any weight with the Fed as we go throughout the year?" Cirksena questioned. "Is him continuing to hammer them, wanting to see lower interest rates, going to cause them to move the needle any more than they would otherwise?"

As the Federal Reserve deliberates, the economic landscape remains uncertain, with factors such as immigration policies and tariffs potentially influencing future decisions. The Fed is expected to signal contentment with the current economic state while opting for a cautious approach as we move through 2025.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.