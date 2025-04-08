Stock markets open with major rally, but fall in midday trading

.The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened on Tuesday 862 points higher than when markets closed on Monday, marking a sharp turnaround after three consecutive days of massive losses.

The start of Tuesday helped make up for a loss of 1,328 points on Monday.

Between Thursday and Monday, the Dow Jones lost nearly 4,260 points, representing 10% of the market's value. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite had relatively similar drops.

The markets plunged after President Donald Trump announced a broad set of tariffs. Thursday marked the beginning of 10% tariffs on nearly all imported goods into the U.S. He also established what he described as "retaliatory" tariffs against dozens of countries, which are set to begin this week.

Within 30 minutes of the market opening on Tuesday, the Dow Jones had gained over 1,300 points, erasing the losses from Monday. But by Tuesday afternoon, most of the gains made since late Monday had been obliterated. The Dow was only up about 200 points by the early afternoon

The overnight uptick in the stock market came after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested President Trump is open to negotiating tariffs. The president had previously suggested that he was unwilling to negotiate.

"As I advised on many shows on April 2, I suggested that the foreign officials keep you cool, that you do not escalate and come to us with your offers on how you’re going to drop tariffs, how you’re going to drop non-tariff barriers, how you’re going to stop your currency manipulation, how you’re going to stop the subsidized financing, and at a point, President Trump will be ready to negotiate," he told Fox Business after the markets closed on Monday.

Bessent added, "It is my hope that through good negotiations, all we will do is see levels come down."

One country showing an unwillingness to negotiate is China. The nation's Commerce Ministry said China will “fight to the end” to protect its own interests, stating that the tariffs are “groundless and a typical unilateral bullying practice.”