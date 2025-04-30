U.S. markets rally amid report showing economic slowdown

Markets wavered and then rallied Wednesday following news of the first U.S. economic contraction in three years.

Major indices regained ground to end nearly flat: The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.35%, the S&P 500 added 0.13% and the Nasdaq was down 0.09%.

The slow day came as the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported gross domestic product declined by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025. This marks the first contraction of the U.S. economy during a quarter since the first quarter of 2022.

The economic news pushed markets sharply lower in early trading Wednesday, but reports showing inflation had decelerated to 2.3% helped them regain much of the losses.

A separate report on jobs performance released by ADP showed hiring for the month came in lower than expectations.

The decrease in GDP was primarily due to a drop in imports, which fell by over 5% in the first quarter. This could be an indication that the specter of tariffs has cooled imports into the U.S. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump implemented a global 10% duty on most goods entering the country, having previously placed a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports.

RELATED STORY | Senate poised to vote on resolution to block President Trump's tariffs

Lawmakers in the Senate are expected to vote Wednesday on a measure that would block some of the tariffs unilaterally imposed by President Donald Trump. The bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, would need bipartisan support to pass.

President Trump placed blame for the sour economic performance on his predecessor.

This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s," the president wrote in a Wednesday post on social media, saying the current economic malaise "has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS."