Senate poised to vote on resolution to block President Trump's tariffs

The Senate could vote as early as today on a resolution that would block some of President Donald Trump's tariffs. However, it will need bipartisan support to pass.

Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, helped sponsor the bill in an effort to rein in the president's power to impose these tariffs unilaterally. Paul teamed with Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden to sponsor the legislation.

“Tariffs are taxes, and the power to tax belongs to Congress—not the president. Our Founders were clear: tax policy should never rest in the hands of one person. Abusing emergency powers to impose blanket tariffs not only drives up costs for American families but also tramples on the Constitution. It’s time Congress reasserts its authority and restores the balance of power," Paul said.

As it stands, a recent executive order from President Trump allows him to add tariffs under what is declared “unusual and extraordinary threats.” The Senate resolution would terminate that declaration.

President Trump has imposed 10% tariffs on most imports into the U.S., a 25% duty on steel and aluminum products, and a 145% tax on goods being imported from China. The tariffs are charged to the companies importing the goods, and many have said the cost will be passed on to consumers.

Some nations have implemented retaliatory tariffs following President Trump's executive order.

The vote comes as a new government report indicates that U.S. gross domestic product dropped 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, marking the first time the economy has failed to grow in three years.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump stated that recent economic numbers are not due to tariffs and urged Americans to "be patient."

It is unclear how many Republicans besides Paul will join Democrats in supporting the bill. The resolution has almost no chance in the House, where language in a new rule protects President Trump's tariffs.