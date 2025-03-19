Watch Now
PoliticsEconomy

Actions

Federal Reserve holds rates steady, expecting economic uncertainty ahead

This is the second straight pause in rates, after the Fed raised them three times in sequential meetings at the end of last year.
The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady Wednesday, indicating it will be evaluating the effects of President Donald Trump's tariffs and economic policies. (Scripps News)
A home for sale sign on the lawn of a residence.
Posted

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady Wednesday, indicating it will keep somewhat to the sidelines while it evaluates the coming effects of President Donald Trump's tariffs and other economic policies.

"Given where we are, we think our policy is in a good place, to react to what comes, and we think the right thing to do is to wait here for greater clarity about what the economy is doing," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.

It is the second straight pause in rates, after the Fed raised them three times in sequential meetings at the end of last year.

"The costs of borrowing more money remain high for consumers, and that's where they're going to be for the foreseeable future," economist Noah Yosif told Scripps News.

RELATED STORY | How higher interest rates can earn you money

The rate news heads up other indicators release by the Fed Tuesday, forecasting slower growth and softer employment ahead. Unemployment was forecast to reach 4.4% by the end of the year, while inflation was expected to creep higher over the same timeframe, to about 2.7%.

The interest rate could therefore be walking a tightrope over the next year as the Fed seeks to keep prices stable. Rates are typically raised when inflation increases, and lowered in cases where the Fed wants to promote a jump in employment or growth.

The Federal Reserve indicates it may cut rates twice over the course of the year, depending on how those economic indicators shift.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Politics
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.