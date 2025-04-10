Consumers weary amid tariffs, market swings

President Trump's on-again, off-again tariff actions have sparked major stock market swings, and they're leaving many people hesitant about what's next.

"My concern is the continued uncertainty with this administration," Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.

Even members of the president's party are noting hesitancy.

"It's a stability issue, you know, businesses hate uncertainty," North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said on Tuesday. "We've got a lot of uncertainty."

That uncertainty increased after Trump issued a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday and increased the tariff rate on China.

The stock market shot up after the announcement, but investors were in for another sell-off on Thursday.

Recent consumer sentiment surveys show Americans' confidence in the economy is slumping.

"People are really concerned about where things are headed," said Jonathan Ernest, an assistant professor of economics at Case Western Reserve University.

On Thursday, new data showed consumer prices eased in March to 2.4% compared to a year earlier.

The White House celebrated the news, but economists warn it might not be indicative of what's to come.

"(The CPI data) are sort of a backwards looking indicator of how the economy kind of was doing a month or two ago," Ernest said. "Much more recently, we've had a lot more turmoil introduced into the market that's really shaken consumer confidence."

Stephanie Carls is a retail insights expert with RetailMeNot and says consumers are hesitant to act too quickly in response to the sudden changes.

"Consumers aren't panic buying," Carls said. "They're listening. They're watching. They are waiting."

Carls says more consumers are "precision buying."

"They're just being a lot smarter in the way that they're shopping," she said. "So that precision buying is really coming from really that laser focus now of looking at the different ways that they are spending money, (and asking) what are different ways that I can save money?"