DNC chair slams Bernie Sanders' criticism of Democratic Party

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is slamming independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders for comments he made about the Democratic Party after President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election.

"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them," Sanders wrote in a statement. "While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they're right."

Now, DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison has come out with a strongly-worded statement of his own.

"Biden was the most-pro worker President of my life time- saved Union pensions, created millions of good paying jobs and even marched in a picket line and some of MVP's [madam vice president] plans would have fundamentally transofrmed the quality of life and closed the racial wealth gap for working people across this country," Harrison wrote. "...There are a lot of post election takes and this one ain't a good one."

Sanders, who describes himself as a democratic socialist, caucuses with Democrats and has also voiced support for Vice President Kamala Harris on the campaign trail.

However, Sanders believes that "the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party" are losing the support of voters — a sentiment echoed by some political analysts.

"The Democratic Party spent a lot of this election cycle in an argument with the American voter, telling them they're wrong: That they were wrong about their view about Joe Biden, they were wrong about how they felt about the economy," said Scripps News political contributor Steve Schmidt as the race was called for Trump. "And the American people just delivered a response to the Democratic Party. And if this doesn't get the attention of a political party — there is no comparable political failure institutionally of a party that approaches this within 10,000 nautical miles."