Democrats push for meeting with Trump as government shutdown enters Day 22

Democratic leaders are demanding a sit-down meeting with President Trump as the government shutdown continues into its 22nd day, but prospects for negotiations appear dim with Trump scheduled to depart for Asia in the coming days.

The shutdown is now the second-longest in American history and appears headed toward record-breaking territory. The longest shutdown lasted 35 days during 2018-2019.

Another Senate vote expected today to reopen the government is anticipated to fail, as both parties remain entrenched in their positions over health insurance premium subsidies.

Federal Workers Face Financial Hardship

The human cost of the shutdown became visible in Hyattsville, Maryland, where federal workers lined up at food pantries for free groceries. Many of these furloughed employees will miss their first full paycheck on Friday.

"With my rent due next week, I could take anything I can get at this point," said federal worker Summer Kerksick. "I haven't gotten a paycheck this month, so the free groceries is very important, very helpful."

Another worker described the unprecedented nature of this shutdown compared to previous furloughs.

"I've been furloughed before. I've never seen it like this where people actually had to go to a food bank," Rolanda Williams, an employee with Social Security, said. "Normally, it's maybe a week or two or a day or two for a furlough, but not like this where there's just nothing coming in."

Political Stalemate Continues

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for immediate negotiations before Trump's overseas trip.

"Things get worse every day for the American people," Schumer said. "He should sit down with us. Negotiate in a serious way before he goes away. The only way to solve this is sit down and negotiate with us in a serious way."

Republicans maintain that Democratic demands are too high, while Democrats refuse to budge on their position regarding health insurance subsidies for marketplace consumers.

The fight centers on health insurance premium subsidies that have expired, with Democrats concerned about increased costs for those who get insurance through the marketplace.

Government Operations Affected

The shutdown has impacted various government services, including TSA operations, air traffic control, driver's license renewals, and passport processing. However, the Trump administration has worked to minimize pressure points by maintaining military pay through alternative funding and keeping WIC funding operational through this week and next.

Questions remain about what happens to programs like WIC and SNAP food assistance if the shutdown continues into November.

When asked if the expiration of these low-income food assistance programs would force Democrats to compromise, Schumer indicated it would not be enough to change their position.

