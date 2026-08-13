Democrats gather in Austin to debate 2028 presidential primary calendar and party direction

While much of the political world remains focused on which party will control Congress after November's midterm elections, Democrats are already looking ahead.

The party's summer meeting in Austin is centering on a debate not over candidates, but over which states should go first in selecting the Democratic nominee for president.

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Democrats have floated a primary schedule that could lead with South Carolina, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Michigan and then Virginia. Republicans, meanwhile, are poised to start again with the Iowa caucuses followed by the New Hampshire primary.

The order of early states carries significant weight. States that go first in the nomination process typically draw more visits from presidential candidates and see local economies infused with millions of dollars in campaign spending. The 2028 primary calendar could determine which candidates have an advantage — or even decide who chooses to run in the coming months.

The meeting is also featuring debate over DNC Chairman Ken Martin, who has faced criticism over fundraising struggles and the party's multi-million dollar debt.

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Other topics on the agenda include messaging strategy ahead of the midterm elections and a debate over which city will host the 2028 Democratic National Convention. Denver, Colorado, remains in the running, along with Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Republicans have already announced they will hold their 2028 convention in Houston.