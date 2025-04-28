Democratic lawmaker files articles of impeachment against Trump

Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar has filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump over multiple alleged constitutional violations, including the violation of due process in the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

"Trump’s attacks on due process, birthright citizenship, humanitarian aid, and the courts are not 'politics,'" said Thanedar, who represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, in a post on social media. "They are a direct attack on our democracy."

I have introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump.



When Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the courts, he is not “fighting for America.”



He is tearing it down and endangering our democracy.

The counts include Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Executive Power while making unlawful deportations and denying defendants due process; Abuse of Trade Powers and International Aggression in the institution of tariffs and Violation of First Amendment Rights by retaliating against protected speech by lawyers and journalists.

The measure is highly unlikely to gain traction in a Republican-controlled House and would face the same trouble in the Senate.

Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green, who was removed from the House chamber during President Trump's last address to Congress, has also said he plans to file separate articles of impeachment.