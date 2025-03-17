Democratic Party support plummets to record lows

The Democratic Party is facing record-low favorability ratings, according to new polls from NBC News and CNN.

An NBC News poll found that only 27% of respondents have a positive view of the Democratic Party — the lowest figure recorded in the network’s polling history dating back to 1990. A separate CNN poll showed similar results, with just 29% of respondents holding a favorable view of the party, marking the lowest in CNN’s records as well.

The surveys were conducted before Friday’s public clash between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

RELATED STORY | Senate passes six-month funding bill hours before shutdown deadline

House Democrats voted against a temporary funding bill that could have led to a government shutdown. However, Schumer sided with Republicans to avert a shutdown, frustrating many progressive Democrats across the country.

The Democratic Party’s declining favorability follows a difficult November election, in which Republicans retained control of the House and gained control of both the Senate and the White House.

As for President Donald Trump, the NBC News poll showed a mixed picture. A majority of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. Trump’s approval rating stands at 47%, tying the highest mark of his presidency.

RELATED STORY | Sen. Murphy backs Schumer's leadership but says Democrats need new 'tactics'