Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly announces he will retire after his cancer returns

Rep. Gerry Connolly, ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, announced Monday he plans to retire at the end of his current term as he battles a cancer diagnosis.

Rep. Connolly, a Democrat, was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in November of 2024 and began chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments.

But in a letter to constituents posted on social media Monday, he said his cancer has returned.

"When I announced my diagnosis six months ago, I promised transparency. After grueling treatments, we've learned that the cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned."

"This will be my last term in Congress. I will be stepping back as Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee soon."

RELATED STORY | Lawmakers want to know why DOGE is building a database of sensitive Social Security info

The 75-year-old Rep. Connolly represents Virginia’s 11th congressional district. He first won the seat in 2009 and is currently serving his ninth term in the House. In addition to his duties on the House Oversight Committee he also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Before his time as a representative, Connolly served as a staffer on the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and as a Fairfax County board supervisor.

With his retirement, Rep. Connolly's seat will be open when the current Congress concludes on January 3, 2027.