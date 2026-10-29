Trump scraps Kansas campaign stop amid signs of trouble for Senate Republicans

President Donald Trump has canceled a planned rally in Kansas on Saturday as new polling shows the Republican incumbent trailing in the traditionally Republican state.

The Kansas GOP confirmed to Scripps News that Trump's planned visit to Salina has been canceled. The rally was intended to boost enthusiasm among Republican voters in two closely watched races: U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall's reelection campaign against Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton and Republican gubernatorial candidate Ty Masterson's bid against Democrat Cindy Holscher for the open governor's office.

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White House officials told Scripps News that demand for Trump appearances has been high, prompting campaign officials to shift to a tele-rally format to reach more voters.

Earlier Thursday, a CNN poll showed Hamilton leading Marshall 49% to 45%. Democrats have not won a U.S. Senate election in Kansas since 1932.

A Democratic victory in Kansas could further complicate Republican efforts to retain control of the Senate in 2027.

Trump has been active on the campaign trail this week, including a visit to South Carolina, where polling in the U.S. Senate race has tightened. Recent surveys show Democrat Annie Andrews running even with Sen. Darline Graham, the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.

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A New York Times poll released earlier this week found Andrews and Graham tied at 48%.

Trump is also scheduled to campaign in Iowa this weekend, another state where Republicans could face a competitive Senate race. Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson and Iowa state Rep. Josh Turek have been separated by only a few points in recent polls.

Democrats need a net gain of four Republican-held seats while defending all of their current seats to win a Senate majority.