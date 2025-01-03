The 119th Congress features several trailblazers

The 119th Congress is full of firsts.

Democrat Sarah McBride, who represents Delaware, is the first transgender member of Congress.

While her electoral victory has been celebrated by many, her presence in Washington has also generated controversy. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) introduced a resolution to "ban transgender women from using biological women's restrooms at the U.S. Capitol."

McBride downplayed the move, saying she was not elected to “fight about bathrooms" and "will follow the rules" set for members of Congress even if she doesn't agree with them.

In another first, Julie Johnson (D-TX) becomes the first LGBTQ+ member of the House of Representatives from a southern state.

In the Senate, two Black women will serve simultaneously for the first time in history. Democrats Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland won their elections in November.

While there are several history-making Democrats, it’s Republicans who control the House and Senate.

Sen. John Thune is taking over for Sen. Mitch McConnell as the Republican leader in the Senate.

One of the first big priorities Congress will tackle is the confirmation of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks.

After the terrorist attack in New Orleans, there’s a push to quickly confirm Trump’s national security picks.

Congress will also be dealing with Trump’s campaign promises, including immigration reform and tax cuts.