Senate approves bill to bolster Social Security benefits for millions of public service workers

In one of its final motions before the holiday break, the Senate approved a bipartisan bill early Saturday that would increase social security benefits for millions of public service workers.

The chamber approved House Resolution 82, the Social Security Fairness Act, by a 76-20 margin. All 20 no votes were among Senate Republicans. The bill was previously approved by the House by a 327-76 margin.

With House and Senate approval, it goes to President Joe Biden for his signature into law.

Proponents of the bill say that nearly 2.8 million public service workers, including teachers, police officers and others in government, would be eligible for larger Social Security payments upon retirement.

If President Biden signs it, the bill would eliminate the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset for government workers. The Windfall Elimination Provision reduces the Social Security benefits of someone who also receives a public pension from a job not covered by Social Security.

The Government Pension Offset reduces spousal Social Security benefits by two-thirds of a worker's government pension.

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association was among numerous organizations that backed the legislation.

"Congressional passage of the bill is a historic victory for the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, which has been advocating for repeal of WEP and GPO for 40 years. It will bring substantial financial relief to federal retirees who have been unfairly penalized for their public service for decades," the organization said in a statement on Saturday.

The conservative-leaning nonprofit The Club for Growth urged lawmakers to vote against the bill, citing an increase in the government deficit.

"These two provisions are meant to preserve the integrity of the Social Security system that so many seniors depend on by ensuring that individuals and their spouses who worked in jobs that did not contribute to the Old Age and Survivor’s Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund and receive pensions from those jobs do not threaten the solvency of Social Security," the group said.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the bill would add $195.6 billion to the deficit over the next 10 years if signed by President Biden0.