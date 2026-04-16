Democrats build fundraising edge in some key Senate races

Democrats are out-raising Republicans in some crucial races as they try to win control in the U.S. Senate in November.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico raised $27 million in the first quarter, while Republicans have yet to settle on a general election candidate. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Sen. John Cornyn are set to face off in a May runoff.

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In Georgia, Sen. Jon Ossoff is seeking reelection and has raised $14 million. Republicans will hold a primary in May, with a potential runoff in June.

In North Carolina, Democrat Roy Cooper has brought in $13.8 million, outpacing Republican Michael Whatley, who has raised about $5 million.

In Ohio, Democrat Sherrod Brown reported $12.5 million in fundraising, compared with $2.9 million for his opponent, Sen. Jon Husted.

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The early fundraising advantage suggests momentum for Democrats, but

National Republican groups will likely step in to bolster candidates who may lag behind in fundraising.

Republicans currently hold a 53–47 majority in the Senate. Democrats would need to flip at least four seats in November to win control of the chamber.