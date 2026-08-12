Cyberattacks on US water systems raise alarms, but Congress faces hurdles on a fix

Local leaders across the country are raising alarms after a string of cyberattacks hit water infrastructure in recent weeks, renewing questions about whether lawmakers will act before a more serious incident occurs.

Nate George, the mayor of Braham, Minnesota, a city of just under 2,000 people, said his community was among dozens of cities whose water infrastructure was targeted in recent weeks. No damage was done, but the fear of what could have happened remains.

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"It was kinda confusion why the heck would our water treatment plant be down," George said, recalling what he thought of when he heard the news.

When asked whether the attack could have caused the city to run out of water, George confirmed it was possible. George said experts have told him Iran could have been involved, though U.S. authorities have not confirmed that. He said small towns like Braham need help addressing the threat.

"Anything IT-related or technology-related in general is expensive," George said.

One proposed solution is the Water Cyber Shield Act, introduced by a pair of Democratic senators this week. The bill would provide $300 million a year for infrastructure upgrades and grant new authority to the Environmental Protection Agency to hold local systems accountable.

But longstanding policy disagreements could stand in the way. Republicans have resisted giving the EPA new powers to regulate water systems. Lawsuits were filed when then-President Joe Biden attempted to expand that authority.

Lauryn Williams, a cybersecurity analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the U.S. has been fortunate that a water catastrophe has not yet occurred — but fears one eventually may.

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"This is the way countries wage war in the 21st century," Williams said.

"It's not too late," Williams added.