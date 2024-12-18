Congress would get pay raise if lawmakers pass government funding bill

Tucked inside a more than 1,500-page government funding bill is a pay raise for members of Congress.

The average member of Congress earns $174,000 a year — with party leaders earning more.

Members of the House of Representatives and Senate have not received a pay raise since 2009, which is why some say a cost-of-living adjustment is overdue.

However, Rep. Justin Golden, a Democrat from Maine, said he would vote against the bill because of the raises.

"Congress should be working to raise Americans' wages and lower their health care costs, not sneaking new member perks into must-pass legislation behind closed doors," he said in a statement.

If the funding bill passes, members of Congress could receive a raise of up to 3.8%, or about $6,600 annually.

Congress has to pass the bill, which also includes $100 billion for disaster relief, before Saturday to avoid a partial government shutdown.

