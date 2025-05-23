3.2 million Americans could lose food stamp benefits under new work requirements, CBO projects

The Congressional Budget Office released projections showing that potential new work requirements would cause over 3.2 million Americans to lose access to food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The updated work requirements were included in a Republican-backed spending bill passed by the House on Thursday, called the "Big Beautiful Bill." The legislation will soon be considered by the Senate.

Currently, able-bodied adults ages 18 to 54 who do not have dependent children are required to meet certain work-related requirements to be eligible for SNAP. The proposal would increase the upper age limit to 64.

Currently, adults ages 18 to 54 who do not meet work requirements can receive food stamps if they have a dependent child under the age of 18 in their household. Changes in the bill would reduce that age from 18 to 7.

Among the 3.2 million people who would lose benefits would be 1 million able-bodied adults ages 55 to 64. There would also be 800,000 able-bodied adults ages 18 to 64 who live with children aged 7 or older, and 1.4 million able-bodied adults aged 18 to 54 who do not live with dependents but currently receive a waiver or exemption from the requirements under current law would lose benefits, the CBO projects.

The CBO also projects that the government would save $92 billion from 2025 to 2034 if these changes are implemented.

Another change in the bill would prohibit those without citizenship or permanent residency status from obtaining food stamps. This group would include those who are lawfully present in the U.S., such as individuals on temporary protected status. This change would likely result in 120,000 to 250,000 people losing SNAP benefits, the CBO estimates.

As of 2023, 42.1 million people, or 12.6% of U.S. residents, were receiving monthly SNAP benefits.