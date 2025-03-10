Congress scrambles to avoid a government shutdown

The threat of a government shutdown is looming over Washington yet again.

President Donald Trump has already said he wants to avoid a shutdown, but it's unclear if he has the votes to prevent one

This is the first government funding fight of Trump's second term. Republicans in the House have unveiled a 99-page proposal to prevent a shutdown. The bill would fund the government through the end of September and largely maintain funding levels from last year, with slight increases for defense spending and slight decreases for non-defense spending.

"The House and Senate have put together, under the circumstances, a very good funding Bill (“CR”)! All Republicans should vote (Please!) YES next week," President Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday.

The House of Representatives could vote on the measure as soon as Tuesday. For now, it appears the bill will have the votes to pass without any Democratic support.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats will vote against the GOP proposal because it doesn't do enough to protect Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security.

If the House passes the bill on Republican votes alone, it would then head to the Senate, where at least eight Democratic votes would be needed to avoid a shutdown.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has already said he will support the measure, but other Democrats have indicated they may oppose it, seeking more protections against Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency.

Threats of a government shutdown have become a regular occurrence in Washington, though the federal government hasn't actually closed since 2018.

Congress needs to act by Saturday to avoid a shutdown.

