Candidates hammer their economic messages in visits to battleground states

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Pittsburgh Wednesday, while former President Donald Trump was in North Carolina.
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the Economic Club of Pittsburgh.
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump traveled to battleground states Wednesday to give dueling speeches focused on the economy.

In Pittsburgh, Harris touted her vision for a "new way forward," contrasting her plans with Trump's.

It would "Grow America's middle class," Harris said. "Donald Trump intends to take America backward to the failed policies of the past."

She called for tax breaks for working families, more investment in small businesses and promised to bolster U.S. manufacturing and improve competition with China.

In North Carolina, Trump highlighted his own economic record and promised to lower prices for Americans.

"Together we will deliver low taxes, low regulations, low energy costs, low interest rates, low inflation, so everyone can afford groceries, a car and a home — the American dream," Trump said.

A slew of recent polls show Trump leading on the economy, but Harris has been closing the gap since taking over the Democratic ticket.

In his speech, Trump also complained of the pace of FBI investigations into two assassination attempts against him. He said he will return to Butler, Pennsylvania, to finish his speech. Trump's campaign announced he will hold another rally there October 5.

