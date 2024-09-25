Hundreds of economists endorse Harris as campaigns turn focus to Arizona and the border

Former President Donald Trump returned to the battleground state of Georgia Tuesday, this time talking about the economy in Savannah.

Trump spoke for over an hour, touching on taxes, jobs, energy prices and promises to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.

"With the vision I'm outlining today, not only will we stop our business from leaving for foreign lands, but under my leadership we're going to take other countries' jobs," Trump said Tuesday.

Recent pulling shows Trump pulling slightly ahead in Georgia. President Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump in the state in 2020.

More than 400 economists and former White House advisors signed a letter endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

In their letter, the economists, mostly from Democratic administrations, wrote "the choice in this election is clear: Between failed trickle-down economic policies that benefit the few and economic polices that provide opportunity for all."

Harris is set to give her own speech on the economy in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and a source familiar with the plan tells Scripps News the Vice President is planning a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border during her swing through Arizona on Friday.

Trump on Tuesday called that planned trip a political stunt.

"After almost four years, border czar Kamala Harris has decided for political reasons that it's time for her to go to the border," Trump said.

Harris has visited the southern border before, but this will be her first trip since launching her presidential campaign this July. It comes as Harris continues to trail Trump in the polls on issues of immigration.