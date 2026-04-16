Ben & Jerry’s co-founder: Parent company blocking social advocacy

Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, repeated statements similar to those made by Jerry Greenfield, who left the business in September after claiming the ice cream brand has been “silenced” by its parent company, Magnum.

Cohen’s comments to The Washington Post come after Magnum was spun off into its own company by Unilever in 2025. Cohen said Ben & Jerry’s has a social mission to fulfill and that Magnum should sell the brand.

Cohen accused Magnum of “destroying the heart and the soul of Ben & Jerry’s.”

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“They’re trying to neuter the social mission,” he added.

Cohen's comments came on Free Cone Day, which he renamed "Free The Cone Day," in hopes of encouraging a new buyer for the company.

Ben & Jerry’s says it has “progressive values” and supports human rights and dignity; social and economic justice; and environmental protection, restoration and regeneration. The company has said it openly supports LGBTQ+ rights, campaign finance reform, racial justice and fair trade.

In September 2025, Greenfield claimed that Unilever, which then owned Magnum before spinning it off, had not allowed him to continue the company’s social mission.

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“For more than twenty years under their ownership, Ben & Jerry’s stood up and spoke out in support of peace, justice, and human rights — not as abstract concepts, but in relation to real events happening in our world,” Greenfield wrote.

Even under a new parent company, Cohen said, things have not improved.

“The company has been about social justice, about using its power to improve the quality of life for people in our communities, about standing up to injustices,” Cohen told The Washington Post.

Cohen said Magnum prevented Ben & Jerry’s from posting about Black History Month. He said the company also wanted to post a statement calling for a cease-fire in the conflict in Gaza, but the request was rejected.

“Jerry and I have come to the conclusion that the only solution is for the Magnum Corporation to sell Ben & Jerry’s to a group of socially aligned investors that actually believes in and agrees with and supports the social mission,” Cohen said.

Unilever acquired Ben & Jerry’s in 2000. As part of the merger agreement, the brand would continue its social advocacy.

Unilever held rights to the company until last year, when it spun off the business. Months prior to the demerger, Greenfield resigned.

Cohen no longer retains control of Ben & Jerry’s but remains an employee.

