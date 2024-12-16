As drone sightings continue, Pentagon downplays concerns

The Pentagon on Monday tried to calm fears about drones spotted over at least eight states.

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder noted that while "concerning activity" is still being investigated, it's not uncommon to see drones flying in the sky.

He added that it's also not an indication of "malicious activity or any public safety threat."

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters on Monday the drones did not appear to present a safety risk.

"We assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful, commercial drones, hobbyist drones and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and even stars that were mistakenly reported as drones," Kirby said. "We have not identified anything anomalous or any national security or public safety risk over the civilian airspace in New Jersey, or other states in the Northeast."

Public concern began to arise in mid-November when drones were spotted over New Jersey. Since then, people in places like New York, Pennsylvania and even Ohio have spotted drones.

In at least one case, drones were spotted over a military base. Ryder acknowledged that drones near military bases are not necessarily uncommon.

"If a determination is made that unauthorized drones are conducting any malign or malicious activity, commanders are authorized to take appropriate action to mitigate and counter these unmanned systems," Ryder said.

Officials said on Monday that drones spotted over Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Greene County, Ohio, had not presented a threat.

"To date, installation leaders have determined that none of the incursions impacted base residents, facilities, or assets," said Bob Purtiman, Chief of Public Affairs for Wright-Patterson AFB.

U.S. officials have been reluctant to say who may be responsible for flying the drones in each case. Ryder noted, however, that many drones are flying lawfully.

"We need to be careful to avoid assuming malintent or malicious behavior," he added.

Ryder was pressed on whether the drones were part of a U.S. military operation.

"To my knowledge, there are no military operations that are — these are not military drones," he said.

Scripps News confirmed with a source familiar with the proceedings that the House Intelligence Committee will hold a classified briefing about the drones on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the FBI in New Jersey has warned the public not to aim lasers or shoot weapons at drones or other aircraft.